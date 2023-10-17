U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez sends staffers to Harlingen to meet residents

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez’s staff is coming to Harlingen to meet with residents.

From noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Gonzalez’s team will be stopping at City Hall “to assist residents with issues they may be experiencing with a federal agency or to answer questions,” a press release stated.

“Every day, South Texans face obstacles in accessing federal government services like their Social Security or veterans benefits,” Gonzalez said in a press release. “I want to remind folks that my office is here to help and be a resource. We hope this initiative will make it easier for residents of the 34th Congressional District to get the assistance they need. I encourage those interested to participate.”