San Benito woman charged in Harlingen motorcycle fatal crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested a 32-year-old San Benito resident for her alleged involvement in a crash in Harlingen that killed a 83-year-old La Feria man.

In a news release, DPS said Maria Rodriguez Muniz is charged with failing to stop and render aid involving death and criminal negligent homicide for the death of Loyal Clark Temple.

Temple died riding his motorcycle at around 8:20 a.m. Sunday on Business 83 west of Bass Boulevard.

DPS initially said that Clark, who was driving a white 2006 Honda tri-motorcycle, veered to the right side of the road for unknown reasons before traveling into a business parking lot before hitting a tree.

On Tuesday, DPS said further investigation revealed surveillance video that shows a black Nissan Rogue that contributed to the crash.

“The Nissan attempted to make a left turn onto Karr Avenue and drove onto the inside lane of the eastbound lanes of travel,” the release stated.

Temple died trying to avoid Muniz, who was driving the Nissan.

DPS said Muniz was transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

A search of jail records Tuesday morning didn’t immediately return any results.