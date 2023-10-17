Only have a minute? Listen instead

Great Scott!

Movie theaters are flashing back to the 1980s this weekend at the speed of 1.21 gigawatts to bring Marty McFly to your screens once again.

“Back to the Future” is returning to theaters Saturday at local Cinemark and AMC theaters across the Rio Grande Valley in honor of Back to the Future Day.

The 1985 classic starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd will be showing at AMC Edinburg 18, located at 3003 US 281 Business in Edinburg as well as Cinemark locations in Harlingen, McAllen and Mission.

Cinemark Harlingen 16 and XD is located at 401 S. Expressway 83 in Harlingen, Cinemark Hollywood USA McAllen North is located at 100 W. Nolana Ave. in McAllen and Cinemark Tinseltown USA Mission and XD is located 2516 E. Expressway 83 in Mission.

Movie showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday in both theaters, and will include 10 minutes of special bonus material.

Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.