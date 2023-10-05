Harlingen man arrested after 2 overdose on ‘unknown controlled substance’

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Cameron County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old Harlingen man after two people overdosed on an “unknown controlled substance”.

In a news release, the agency said the incident happened at around 9:34 p.m. on Monday at a residence in Harlingen where a man and woman has possibly overdosed on the unknown controlled substance.

The man was in bad condition, but conscious and responsive while the woman was unconscious and not responsive. They were both transported to the hospital.

The investigation revealed that the pair had obtained the drugs from Michael David Ramirez and investigators obtained a search warrant for his residence.

Investigators, with the assistance of local law enforcement, executed the warrant on Wednesday and arrested Ramirez at his residence on E. Cleveland Avenue.

He is charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.

Ramirez is currently in the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and jail records indicate that as of early Thursday afternoon a bond had not yet been set.

A second person was also arrested at Ramirez’s residence for an unrelated warrant.

“During the execution of the Search Warrant, several items of drug paraphernalia used in the wholesale and distribution of narcotics were collected and picked up for evidence,” the release stated. “Several pills considered controlled substance(s) were recovered. Other unknown substances were also recovered and will be sent to the lab for further testing.”

Should testing find that these substances were illegal, Ramirez will face more charges.

“This case remains under investigation,” the release stated.