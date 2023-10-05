Brownsville ISD, Ortiz Elementary celebrate National Blue Ribbon School award

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Brownsville Independent School District celebrated the distinction of Ortiz Elementary School being named a National Blue Ribbon School during an all-school rally Thursday morning in the school cafeteria.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced in September that Ortiz was among 26 schools in Texas and 353 in the nation selected for the honor in 2024.

On Thursday, Ortiz Principal Julie Pena welcomed Superintendent Rene Gutierrez and his administrative team as students assembled. The Ortiz Blue Crew and Cougar Cheer Team and a drum line added to the celebratory mood.

Gutierrez took the microphone, stepped down from the stage and walked among the students to help them celebrate.

“There are thousands and thousands of schools in our great state of Texas and only 26 get this honor and Ortiz is one of those 26,” Gutierrez said. “In November from our house here at Ortiz you will get recognized all the way to the White House in Washington, D.C. Congratulations. … You will always be a National Blue Ribbon School and no one will ever take that away from all of you. So great job. We’re so proud of you.”

State Sen. Morgan LaMantia, D-Brownsville, took the opportunity to tell the students that winning the award only goes to show that they can accomplish anything in life.

“You guys are some of the best students in the state. You can be our next president, our next senator, the next principal, a teacher, whatever you want to be, because this shows that you guys are the smartest kids in the state of Texas,” she said.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino then read a proclamation from Cameron County Commissioners Court honoring Ortiz for its achievement.

But before he did, Trevino recounted how he has been a Care Partner, a kind of adult mentor who participates regularly in school life, at Ortiz since the school opened in 2004.

“It has been one of the blessings in my life to see this school grow and achieve what it has in the past. When I heard that Ortiz was one of 26 or 29, one of two in the Valley. The other one’s in Roma. That’s Starr County and it’s pretty far away. … But in Brownsville, in Cameron County, in Hidalgo and Willacy, the only school that was awarded this designation was Ortiz Elementary. And even more impressive than that, is out of the entire country only 353 schools in the entire country across 50 states were awarded the blue ribbon, so Ortiz is among the best in the entire country, the United States,” Trevino said.

Trevino then congratulated the fourth- and fifth-graders because the process of applying for and winning the Blue Ribbon School award takes five years.

“It takes a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of energy and a lot of positive achievement. What happens when you work hard? Good things. What happens when you commit yourself to a project to be the best that you possibly can? Good things. And what happens when we work together? Good things,” he said.

The National Blue Ribbon School Award is the only national recognition given by the U.S. Department of Education. Ortiz is being recognized as an exemplary high performing school.

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective and innovative school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation, the Department of Education said in making the announcement in September.

Ortiz will officially receive the award during a ceremony in November in Washington, D.C., where it will be awarded a National Blue Ribbon School flag, a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.