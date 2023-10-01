TSTC Welding Technology students learn about job opportunities with leading pipe manufacturer

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — A group of Welding Technology students at Texas State Technical College recently learned about job opportunities that they might pursue at the EPIC Piping fabrication facility in San Marcos.

During the recruitment visit, representatives from EPIC Piping discussed the company’s history, career outlook, job benefits and work culture.

“The welding industry is demanding, and the Welding Technology program at TSTC is a great starting point for students to acquire the fundamentals of welding,” Raul Aleman, production manager for EPIC Piping, said. “That creates a perfect opportunity for our company to hire the students and further shape their skills.”

Rodney Pardue, director of project management for EPIC Piping, said the company gives a growth opportunity to an employee in a new market.

“We provide an employee with knowledge and mentorship,” Pardue said. “What they have to understand is that we can provide the tools and knowledge, but they have to put in the effort to get the job done.”

Manuel Ahumada, TSTC’s Welding Technology program director at the Harlingen campus, said the goal was to connect students to a company such as EPIC Piping.

“It would be essential to our program’s growth to develop a new partnership with EPIC Piping,” he said. “The unique welding and cutting skills our students learn would aid in the production of EPIC Piping’s projects.”

Manaury Ahumada, of Harlingen, is studying for a certificate of completion in Welding Advanced Pipe Specialization.

“The representatives said creating a bond with your teammates is important on the job,” he said. “It’s great to know they give an employee a chance to improve their skills, which increases their circumstances.”

Jason Garcia, of Mercedes, also is studying for a certificate of completion in Welding Advanced Pipe Specialization.

“They mentioned it’s important to refresh your skills by learning more about welding processes,” he said of the presentation. “This was an example of how they care about their employees.”

According to onetonline.org, welders, cutters, solderers and brazers can earn a yearly median salary of more than $48,180 in Texas. These jobs were expected to increase in the state by 23% between 2020 and 2030, according to the website.

Welding Technology is one of nine programs at TSTC that have money-back guarantees. The college’s commitment to participating students is simple: If they do not have a job in their field within six months of graduation, then they will receive a full refund of their tuition. For more information, visit tstc.edu/mbg.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.