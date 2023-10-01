San Juan man killed after crashing into concrete fence

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 49-year-old San Juan man was killed Saturday after crashing into a concrete fence in the Pharr area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Alberto Borrego, 49, died at a local hospital due injuries he sustained in the crash, which occurred at around 1:36 p.m. Saturday.

Borrego was driving a black Mazda 3 heading northbound on Rodriguez Avenue when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with Kennedy Street, DPS said.

That’s when Borrego collided with a concrete fence on Kennedy Street.

There were no other injuries reported as Borrego was the sole occupant of the Mazda.

DPS has launched an investigation into the crash.