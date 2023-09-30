Davila rescues Toros with late strike

A superb strike by Toros Taylor Davila was almost undone by ex-Toros forward Jonas Flejdberg, but he missed a sitter and 10-men RGV FC steal a point from Colorado Springs in a 1-1 draw Saturday night in Colorado.

Davila, scored his sixth goal of the season in the 98th minute on what could have been the last attack for the Toros as their playoff hopes hung in the balance.

The Californian midfielder took his defender on outside of the box and unleashed a strike that left the goalie rooted on his line to make it 1-1.

The Toros gave up a penalty in 69th minute when defender Jonathan Ricketts pulled back a defender by the waist.

RGV FC argued the call, and those arguments carried over to other fouls – including a call on a follow up shot up that yielded to yellow cards for substitute Frank Lopez.

The draw with 10-men only helps the Toros. A smash and grab would have been ideal against playoff bound Colorado Springs.

RGV FC faces Hartford Athletic at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Connecticut on ESPN+.

Hartford Athletic is currently the worst team in the USL Championship with only 16 points so far in the season.

Even if results do not go the way of the Toros this weekend, RGV FC can make up ground during the week to set up pivotal matches for the final two games of the season that will be at H-E-B Park.