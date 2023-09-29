Tennessee fugitive arrested at Brownsville home for child pornography

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A fugitive wanted out of Tennessee for aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor was arrested in Brownsville earlier this month and given a $1 million bond Thursday for possession of child pornography.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Ismael Garcia-Aguirre, 38, was arrested Sept. 19 after investigators were notified that he had been speaking to a minor on social media.

The app used in the communication was not identified nor was the nature of the conversation between the suspect and minor.

Garcia-Aguirre was taken into custody and is being held at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito on 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations led the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force with the help of the DA’s office and its Special Investigations Unit in apprehending Garcia-Aguirre at his Brownsville home.

He faced a magistrate Thursday and his bond was set at $100,000 per count, totaling $1 million.

Garcia-Aguirre had been on the run from authorities in Tennessee where he was wanted on 19 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a charge which he had been denied bond.

The DA’s office said the case is ongoing and that additional charges are expected.

“I want to thank all law enforcement officers involved for assisting in the effort to keep our minors safe from exploitation,” District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said. “These collaborative efforts serve to identify, investigate, and prosecute bad actors and keep our communities safer. It is unfortunate that modern technology is a common tool for predators to take advantage of our children.”

Saenz went on to “urge parents” to monitor their children’s activities online and “never be afraid to ask what they are doing and with whom they are communicating with.”