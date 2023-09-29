STC unveils new logo on 30th anniversary to usher in new era

Only have a minute? Listen instead

South Texas College revealed a new logo inspired by the rosette on a jaguar’s pelt during its annual Fall Convocation celebrating 30 years since the college’s inception.

Hosted at the McAllen Convention Center Friday, the event was packed with nearly 2,000 attendees featuring elected officials, community leaders, STC faculty and staff, students and alumni.

The new navy blue and gold logo with a modern minimalist style was unveiled with a show of pyrotechnics, confetti and students running up and down the stage with an STC flag in the different school colors.

STC President Ricardo J. Solis said he was very excited to reveal the new logo to the community and how it signifies transformation.

“The college is moving forward,” Solis said following the presentation. “Not only with keeping up with the advances in technology but to be able to meet the needs of the students. Of course the new logo means many things but primarily it means a new beginning, modernity, strength and transformation.

STC opened its doors in September 1993 with no more than 1,500 students through Senate Bill 251. Thirty years later, it now serves 50,000 credit and non-credit students offering nearly 130 certificate and degree programs.

Earlier this year, STC updated its colors with a new shade of navy blue and gold with its jaguar getting a more geometric shape as part of the first phase of rebranding.

Lynda Lopez, STC executive director of public relations and marketing, went into further detail about the logo and the process behind it during the event.

Spearheading the rebranding of the logo was Australian Adam McGrath, STC director of creative arts.

Researching art history, brand logos and most importantly the cultural influence that the jaguar had in Aztec civilization, all went into designing the new logo.

“You see, to the Aztecs the Jaguar was a symbol of magic, power and authority and for STC, I would argue a symbol of pride,” Lopez said during the event.

Lopez added that the effort to get the rebranded logo out to the community will start by running television commercials with the new logo, adding new banners around campus and updating all STC merchandise in the next six months to ease out the old logo.

The unveiling also featured a performance from the STC drumline, the STC Ballet Folklorico and the first batch of “Jag Swag” with the new logo on the merchandise.

During Solis’ speech, he commemorated the previous school officials that helped shape and guide the community college.

Also during the speech, Soils unveiled new plans and partnerships for STC.

The college is preparing to move their administration headquarters into a new building, starting a dental hygiene program, scholarship programs and a new partnership with UTRGV where STC faculty and staff will be able to pursue higher education with tuition assistance.

Since 2000, STC’s dual credit programs have saved Rio Grande Valley families at least $340 million in tuition since its start.