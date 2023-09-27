McAllen ISD program modeled after ‘Shark Tank’ seeks mentors

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The McAllen school district is looking to add coaches and mentors from the community for its own version of the popular television show “Shark Tank.”

The INCubatoredu Entrepreneurship Program by Uncharted Learning is a high school version of “Shark Tank.” Students create products or services and pitch them to local businesses, owners and leaders with the winning proposal getting funding for their project.

Through the program, students develop real life skills as if they would start a business such as problem-solution identification, customer and idea exploration, and pitching for real funding in a final “Shark Tank”-style event.

With 23 students in the program last year, McAllen ISD now has nearly a 10-fold increase with 226 students participating this year. The students participating are from McAllen High, McAllen Memorial and Nikki Rowe High schools.

McAllen ISD Career Technical Education Coordinator Monica Peña said last year was the first cohort and that the increase comes from students being more aware of what the program offers and what it is about.

Starting off with a problem, students are tasked to create a solution either through a product or service.

“We have a group of kids that are very innovative and are looking at society through another lens and I feel that the success is there and we just need to give them an opportunity,” Peña said.

Peña said last year’s winning proposal was a drone company that would provide services for environmental purposes, such as cleaning and research of an area.

The increase in participation is why the program needs more mentors and coaches to guide students in their proposals. Peña said they are open for mentors in all types of fields.

“It’s really just guiding them and seeing them grow throughout the school year,” she said. “We’re trying to reach out to the community and it can be any type of field from the finance field, medical field, business field, that can come in and talk about their experience and say what they’re doing.”

Peña added they are looking for about 10 mentors for each high school but will gladly accept more. Mentors will be in charge of one team of students and will have to meet once or twice a month, but will meet weekly as the final pitch event draws closer.

Coaches would provide lesson plans, presentations, videos and activities in the subject that they are experts in for students. An individual can serve as a coach and a mentor.

Peña said the deadline to apply is Oct. 18.

For people interested in becoming mentors or coaches contact the McAllen ISD CTE office at (956) 632-5181 or email Peña at [email protected].