Toddler dies after being run over by vehicle in Peñitas

A toddler died Wednesday after being accidentally run over by a vehicle in Peñitas.

In a news release, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 38000 block of Lilia Street in rural Peñitas at 12:54 p.m.

Deputies arrived and saw family members gathered around a two-year-old boy who was on the ground.

“Deputies were told the child was accidentally run over by a vehicle,” the release stated.

Deputies provided medical care for the child until EMS arrived and took him to a local hospital where he later died, according to the release.

“Investigators arrived at the scene and are interviewing family members to gather further information,” the release stated.

The sheriff’s office is asking any witnesses with information in this case to call the agency at (956) 383-8114.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.