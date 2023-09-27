LETTERS: Comments critiqued, School board draws attack, War on women, Drone strikes

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Comments critiqued

The Sept. 1 commentary from Jesse Dorsett reflects his bias against American sovereignty, but he staunchly defends the disregard for our immigration laws and Constitution.

He goes on a detailed discourse of minimizing the acts of unlawful mob-type migration into our country.

He further criticizes all our former Republican presidents’ efforts to take the national security of Americans seriously as a priority. It’s crickets about Barack Obama’s high-handed executive actions against the constitutional immigration rules of our country.

Whose side are you on, Mr. Dorsett, mob-type unlawful migration into our country or our national security?

Shall we refresh your memory of Obama, the deporter-in-chief and his use of drones including the death of an American-born young man, according to Wikipedia?

Imelda Coronado

Mission

School board draws attack

Why has San Benito school board president Orlando Lopez shut out the public/taxpayers from attending committee meetings? Where is the transparency he campaigned about?

Why has Superintendent Theresa Servellon been removed from her position? She was doing an outstanding job.

If committee meetings are open to the public as before, that would benefit the taxpayer when allowed to listen to board discussions and become informed. Then again, it might also give us too much information that might not benefit Lopez.

The new board majority at SBCISD wants a different superintendent that they can control and use for their backdoor deals.

It seems to be all about self interest and their hateful ego. This is the reason why good progress does not move forward. We have selfish, egotistical board members who do not follow policy and procedure.

In the long run, they are harming the confidence of students, teachers and staff, including all personnel and taxpayers.

This is why Janie Lopez, a former school board member, went on record that she would support an investigation back in September 2022 regarding forensic audit findings.

Abel Garcia

San Antonio

War on women

If congressional Republicans are waging an all-out war on women’s rights, then Republican women who are serving in Congress are also declaring war on their own rights if that is the case.

The basic constitutional rights of all women appear to be at stake whenever congressional Republicans convene to legislate on the same important Subject. No one in federal government can have it both ways regardless of political affiliation.

May the rights of all men, women and children from all walks of life (including yours and mine) be protected by the U.S. Constitution now and forever.

Roberto Lopez

McAllen

Drone strikes

Drones have been in battlefield use since before World War II. The first battlefield death resulting from a drone was Oct. 7, 2001 (Wiki).

From the Chicago Sun Times: “According to a 2018 report in The Daily Beast, (Barack) Obama launched 186 drone strikes in Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan during his first two years in office. In (Donald) Trump’s first two years, he launched 238.”

Ned Sheats

Mission

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].