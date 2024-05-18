Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: Mustangs gallop past Bulldogs, punch ticket to Round 4 RGVSportsBaseballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Mustangs gallop past Bulldogs, punch ticket to Round 4 By Delcia Lopez - May 18, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial players celebrate their win over McAllen High, 12-2 Game 3 of Region IV-5A quarterfinal at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s players celebrate a win over McAllen High of Game 3 Region IV-5A quarterfinal at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Hugo Rodriguez reacts after a strike out against McAllen High during Game 3 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy, left, gets to 2nd base as McAllen High’s Aaron Cortez, right, misses the tag during Game 3 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s David An, Manuel Villa and Lukas Cabrera celebrate their win over McAllen High Game 3 Region IV-5A quarterfinal at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Gael Aguirre , right, gets past McAllen High’s catcher, Justin Garza , left, during Game 3 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy steps on 2nd base as McAllen High’s Eric Alonso misses the tag during Game 3 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Lukas Cabrera wears a towel on his head as temperatures during Game 3 hovered over 100 degrees on the field Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial head coach, Roque Cortinas celebrates with team after defeating McAllen High 12-2 Game 3 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Fernie Olivarez throws to the plate during the first inning Game 3 against McAllen High of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Fernie Olivarez, left, chases a ball and collides with McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy, right, during Game 3 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Jose Rivera ,left, celebrates a RBI single against McAllen High during Game 3 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Jacob Sanchez, right, gets on 1st against McAllen High’s Maddox Braxton, left, during Game 3 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Memorial storms past rival McHi, punches ticket to Round 4 Vaqueros win regular season finale vs. Sac State Weslaco High powers by Lake Travis to return to regional championship Editorial: Citizen-only representation unconstitutional, would hurt Valley, other high-migrant areas Time served for suspects found with ton of marijuana on Starr County ranch