Mercedes-based VIDA receives $100,000 educational support grant

The Mercedes-based Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement announced it has received a $100,000 grant from the Trellis Foundation to enhance career pathways for low-income students.

The general operating grant to VIDA is among $2.5 million in total grants the Trellis Foundation awarded to 26 Texas community-based organizations that provide direct-impact services to support students in college completion, VIDA stated in a news release.

Felida Villarreal, VIDA president and CEO, expressed gratitude for the support.

“A recent report published by The Institute of College Access and Success states that less than half of first-time, full-time Pell recipients graduate within six years, and outcomes for Latinos are worse. Hence, it is our continued priority to provide customized wraparound student support services to improve educational outcomes, one VIDA at a time,” she stated.

“These grants are an acknowledgment of the innovative and essential work that community-based organizations engage in and our commitment to this important part of the post-secondary completion ecosystem,” Trellis Foundation Executive Director Kristin Boyer stated. “We are proud to support so many organizations like VIDA, and we’re excited to learn more about their service to students in the Rio Grande Valley.”

The Trellis Foundation advances equitable educational opportunities in Texas by supporting post-secondary programs, practices and systems that reduce disparities and lead to success for low-income students and students of color, according to the release.

For nearly 28 years, VIDA has helped more than 6,000 economically disadvantaged Rio Grande Valley residents successfully complete career training programs in high demand occupations and achieve self-sufficiency. Last year, VIDA served 534 participants with an average persistence rate of 94% and an average annual salary upon graduation of more than $48,000, the release stated.

To learn more about VIDA, visit vidacareers.org or call (956) 903-1900.