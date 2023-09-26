Dunkin Donuts launched its mobile coffee truck 

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Attention all coffee lovers! Dunkin Donuts coffee is going mobile.

Dunkin Donuts announced Tuesday morning the launch of its Texas Dunkin’ Community Cruiser which will deliver free samples of hot or iced coffee at local community events.

The goal of the mobile coffee truck is to “bring the “Dunkin’ beverage experience,” to communities across the nation at events such as charity walks, college campuses, parades, and other events, according to a news release.

Not only will the cruiser provide free coffee samples for events but will also provide coffee breaks to teachers, hospital employees and other companies hosting employee appreciation days.

For those who wish to request the community cruiser for an event can do so at ddcommunitycruiser. The cruiser is currently only available for community events and not personal ones such as birthdays, weddings and more.