7 Brew to honor Donna educator with donation to RGV Food Bank

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A local educator will be honored by 7 Brew Coffee, a chain of coffee stands that has been recognizing individuals throughout the country each month.

For the month of September, Donna High School teacher Juan Carmona was selected as a 7 Brew Hero.

“Every month in 2023, our 7 Brew communities will be nominating a winner to receive $500 and a year of free coffee!” the 7 Brew website read. “A 7 Brew Hero is a servant who cultivates kindness with those around them. We want to honor these everyday heroes each month, and celebrate one Hero of the Year at the end of 2023 with a $10,000 grand prize.”

Carmona is a graduate of Donna High School. He formerly worked in health care before pursuing his master’s degree in education and returning to teach at his alma mater where he created a Mexican-American Social Studies (MASS) program that is now taught in schools at over 100 school districts throughout Texas.

“In addition to the MASS program, Carmona inspires students to be community leaders by advising the Donna High School student council,” a news release read. “In this role, he has gotten to know his students personally and is committed to providing them with the resources they need to succeed.”

Carmona also sponsors a lunch break program, which was an initiative started by the student council to ensure students have warm meals. Carmona sponsored the program after noticing some participating students needed access to sufficient meals during breaks and on weekends.

“Carmona offered incentives like extra credit to students who donated to the lunch break program and donated a majority of the canned goods himself to help the student council surpass its fundraising goal and keep the food program alive for the student body,” the release stated.

To honor Carmona and his commitment to his students and community, 7 Brew will be donating $1 from every drink purchased on Saturday to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. The coffee company will also make a contribution to Carmona’s class.

“Carmona’s passion for education, giving back and constant kindness make him a true 7 Brew hero,” Emily Zamora, a 7 Brew brewista and former student of Mr. Carmona, said in the news release. “He is creating a better future for students and providing them with the resources to succeed and is a friend to all. We’re honored to support his passion for providing students with food security by donating to The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. We are looking forward to seeing the community participate in this event.”

The community is invited to visit any of the three 7 Brew stands in the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday and celebrate Carmona’s accomplishment while raising money for the RGV Food Bank.

7 Brew stands are located at 3000 W. Trenton Rd. in Edinburg, 200 Rocky Rd. in Brownsville, and 1101 S. Jackson Rd. in Pharr. They are open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with hours extended to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.