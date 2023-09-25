FAA removes grounding for RGV commercial flights

Only have a minute? Listen instead

UPDATE:

At 4 p.m. Monday, the FAA removed the grounding notice for all flights into the RGV and arrival information at the Valley International Airport indicated that there was a plane departing from Austin that was on its way to the Valley.

ORIGINAL STORY:

All commercial flights in the Rio Grande Valley are currently grounded, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said on Facebook Monday afternoon that flights to the Valley are being detoured to tower issues.

The FAA said in advisories for all three airports that while the estimated time flights will be allowed to continue again is 4 p.m., there is a 30% to 60% chance the grounding will be extended.

The city of Brownsville said in a public notice that the grounding is impacting all airports south of Corpus Christi.

“The root cause has not yet been identified, but Airport Administration is in constant communication with the tower for updates,” the notice stated.

People with scheduled flights should keep in direct contact with the commercial airline as some flights are being rescheduled.

“Thank you and we appreciate your patience,” the notice stated.