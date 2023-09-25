The following are the teams in the RGVSports.com Class 5A-6A Top 10 Poll and Sub-5A Top 4 Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through 1 point for a 10th-place vote. The four voters are the writers and editors who cover RGV high school football for AIM Media’s three newspapers: The Monitor, Valley Morning Star, and The Brownsville Herald.

Weslaco High (5-0) enters the midway point of the regular season ranked No. 3 in the latest RGVSports.com 5A-6A Top 10 poll. The Panthers, who defeated Laredo United South 28-17 last week, have won five straight after beginning the year ranked No. 9. The Panthers are on a bye in Week 6 but return to play with their District 32-6A opener against No. 4 Harlingen High (4-1) on Oct. 6 in Weslaco.

No. 5 Los Fresnos (4-1) and No. 6 Sharyland Pioneer (5-0) both moved up one spot following a 55-30 Falcons win over Mission High and a 46-40 overtime win by the Diamondbacks against Laredo Alexander.

No. 8 Harlingen South is back in the top 10 after a 23-16 victory over Weslaco East in the District 16-5A DI opener. The Hawks have now won three straight and face Brownsville Pace at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sams Stadium in Brownsville.

No. 4 Rio Hondo (3-2) also re-enters the RGVSports.com Sub-5A Top 4 after beating last week’s No. 4-ranked team Grulla head-to-head 30-13. The Bobcats face Progreso next on Oct. 5.