There’s a major career fair slated for job seekers in Brownsville this week

What the city of Brownsville and the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation are calling the biggest career fair in South Texas is scheduled for Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 2023 Careers & Coffee Job Expo will take place at the Brownsville Event Center, 1 Event Center Blvd., featuring thousands of employment opportunities, according to organizers. On-site interviews with potential hires will take place after the main event, between 4 and 7 p.m.

“We invite residents to extend this invitation to friends and family who reside in Brownsville and are currently working in other cities to come back home and take advantage of these career opportunities,” organizers said.

The event is aimed at providing professional networking for every level of the workforce “from front-line staff to top-tier executive positions,” and is a chance for professionals to find new opportunities in their field or to start a different career, organizers said. Brownsville’s major industry leaders will be on-hand showcasing a number of employment opportunities in job sectors including aerospace, construction, education, engineering, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing and social services.

This will be the fourth Careers & Coffee expo. Two were held in 2021 and one last year.

This year’s employers will include Brownsville Public Utilities Board, city of Brownsville and NextDecade, which plans to build a liquefied natural gas terminal at the Port of Brownsville. Bechtel Corporation, which is hiring hundreds of workers to built the NextDecade facility, also will be there.

Among the other participating employers will be the Brownsville Independent School District and IDEA Public Schools, DHR Health Brownsville, Southwest Key, SpaceX, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.

Certain employers will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers therefore are encouraged to bring along with them electronic and hard-copy versions of their updated resumes. Free professional head shots will also be available along with personalized interview counseling, “ensuring that every applicant is presented in the best light possible,” organizers said.

“The city and GBIC are excited to host, for the third year in a row, the largest career expo in South Texas, with over 3,000 jobs and over 40 companies represented,” said Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez. “This is a real opportunity for those that are searching for a new path for advancement in the Rio Grande Valley to come home, and for our recent grads to continue to prosper and make Brownsville the community of the future.”

Vendors who wish to register for this free event may do so at: CareersAndCoffee.eventbrite.com. Vendors and attendees may also contact [email protected] for more information.