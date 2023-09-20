VA to give veterans flu shots in Harlingen, McAllen drive-thru clinics

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — The Veterans Administration will offer veterans flu shots as part of its drive-thru clinics in Harlingen and McAllen later this month.

The agency will offer the shots from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 30, officials stated in a press release.

“Veterans should not get the flu vaccine if they feel unwell,” officials stated. “Participants are asked to wear a mask while getting vaccinated and wear comfortable clothing with easy access to the upper arm. To receive a flu shot, veterans must be enrolled in VA health care.”

In Harlingen, the drive-thru clinic will open at the VA’s clinic at 2601 Veterans Drive.

In McAllen, the clinic will open at the VA’s out-patient clinic at 901 E. Hackberry Ave.

For more information, contact the VA’s Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System at (855) 864-0516.