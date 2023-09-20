The RGVSports.com Top 10 Volleyball Poll and district (district only) standings (Coaches, please submit your district records if they are not accurate below). Send to (956) 821-3834 or [email protected]

RGVSports.com Top 10 poll. Here are the RGVSports.com top 10 volleyball poll with their overall records as most districts close in on the midway point of the season.

Sharyland High (33-1) Sharyland Pioneer (29-3) PSJA High (24-5) Brownsville Pace (22-3) McAllen Memorial (23-14) Roma (21-7) McAllen High (26-8) La Joya Palmview (17-13) Edinburg North (19-7) Los Fresnos (21-8)

District 31-6A

Team W L

Economedes 0 0

Edinburg 0 0

La Joya 0 0

Mission 0 0

PSJA 0 0

District 32-6A

Team W L

Harlingen 1 0

Rivera 1 0

San Benito 1 0

Hanna 0 1

Los Fresnos 0 1

Weslaco 0 1

District 30-5A

Team W L

Palmview 4 0

Roma 4 0

Mission Vets 2 2

Rio Grande City 2 2

Martin 1 2

Cigarroa 1 2

Nixon 1 3

Juarez-Lincoln 0 4

District 31-5A

Team W L

Sharyland 8 0

Pioneer 8 0

McAllen Memorial 6 2

McAllen High 5 3

McAllen Rowe 3 5

PSJA North 3 5

Valley View 2 6

PSJA Southwest 1 7

PSJA Memorial 0 8

District 32-5A

Team W L

Pace 8 0

Harlingen South 7 1

Mercedes 6 2

Veterans 5 3

Weslaco East 3 5

Lopez 3 4

Porter 1 6

Donna North 0 8

District 32-4A

Team W L

Hidalgo 5 0

Zapata 5 0

Jubilee 3 2

Grulla 3 2

Raymondville 2 3

La Feria 1 4

Port Isabel 1 4

Harmony 0 5

District 32-3A

Team W L

Frontier 6 1

Lyford 6 1

Monte Alto 1 1

Pike 1 1

Rio Hondo 0 1

Progreso 0 2

Riverview 0 2

Santa Rosa 0 2

Sports Park 0 3