The RGVSports.com Top 10 Volleyball Poll and district (district only) standings (Coaches, please submit your district records if they are not accurate below). Send to (956) 821-3834 or [email protected]
RGVSports.com Top 10 poll. Here are the RGVSports.com top 10 volleyball poll with their overall records as most districts close in on the midway point of the season.
- Sharyland High (33-1)
- Sharyland Pioneer (29-3)
- PSJA High (24-5)
- Brownsville Pace (22-3)
- McAllen Memorial (23-14)
- Roma (21-7)
- McAllen High (26-8)
- La Joya Palmview (17-13)
- Edinburg North (19-7)
- Los Fresnos (21-8)
District 31-6A
Team W L
Economedes 0 0
Edinburg 0 0
La Joya 0 0
Mission 0 0
PSJA 0 0
District 32-6A
Team W L
Harlingen 1 0
Rivera 1 0
San Benito 1 0
Hanna 0 1
Los Fresnos 0 1
Weslaco 0 1
District 30-5A
Team W L
Palmview 4 0
Roma 4 0
Mission Vets 2 2
Rio Grande City 2 2
Martin 1 2
Cigarroa 1 2
Nixon 1 3
Juarez-Lincoln 0 4
District 31-5A
Team W L
Sharyland 8 0
Pioneer 8 0
McAllen Memorial 6 2
McAllen High 5 3
McAllen Rowe 3 5
PSJA North 3 5
Valley View 2 6
PSJA Southwest 1 7
PSJA Memorial 0 8
District 32-5A
Team W L
Pace 8 0
Harlingen South 7 1
Mercedes 6 2
Veterans 5 3
Weslaco East 3 5
Lopez 3 4
Porter 1 6
Donna North 0 8
District 32-4A
Team W L
Hidalgo 5 0
Zapata 5 0
Jubilee 3 2
Grulla 3 2
Raymondville 2 3
La Feria 1 4
Port Isabel 1 4
Harmony 0 5
District 32-3A
Team W L
Frontier 6 1
Lyford 6 1
Monte Alto 1 1
Pike 1 1
Rio Hondo 0 1
Progreso 0 2
Riverview 0 2
Santa Rosa 0 2
Sports Park 0 3