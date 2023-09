Reported scores and stats from Tuesday high school volleyball matches. Coaches , submit your results to [email protected] or text to (956) 821-3834. Please include your district records.

District 32-6A

San Benito def. Brownsville Hanna 25-27, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13

Harlingen def. Weslaco 16-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-11

Brownsvillw Rivera def. Los Fresnos in five sets (scores not provided)

District 30-5A

Rio Grande City def. Juarez-Lincoln 25-17, 25-13, 25-7

District 31-5A

PSJA North def. Valley View in three sets (scores not provided)

PSJA Southwest at PSJA Memorial, (not reported)

District 32-5A

Mercedes def. Donna North in three sets (scores not provided)

Brownsville Pace def. Brownsville Veterans 23-25, 25-15, 25-13, 31-29

Edcouch-Elsa def. Weslaco East, (scores not reported)

Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Lopez (not reported)

District 32-4A

District 32-3A

District 31-3A

TAPPS

Brownsville SJA sweeps St. Anthony’s 25-22, 25-16, 25-22

La Joya Palmview def. Mission Veterans 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 23-25, 15-7

Palmview: Miley Zieske 17 kills, 3 aces, 16 digs; Kylie Cantu 12 kills, 8 digs; Jeslynn Flores 7 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks; Evoria Garcia 1 kill, ace, 23 assists, 5 aces, 13 digs; Alexia Arevalo 15 assists, 1 ace, 7 digs; Jessica Arevalo 1 aces, 2 assists, 24 digs; Arizona Gauna 1 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs; Arianna Alaniz 8 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 1 block; Jaylen Rosales 2 digs; Yannelli Castañeda 1 kill, 2 assist, 4 digs

Mission Veterans: Not reported

Palmview 17-12 overall, 4-0 in district; Mission Veterans 2-2

Roma def. Laredo Nixon 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Roma: Elaiza Martinez 16 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks; Madelyn Garcia 6 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs; Jaiela Garza 2 kills, 34 assists, 7 aces, 13 digs; Paula Barba 5 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs, 1 block; Ceci Benitez 4 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 1 block; Nayleth Moreno 9 digs; Aileen Rosa 5 digs

Laredo Nixon: Not reported

Roma 21-7 overall, 4-0 in district

Sharyland Pioneer def. Edinburg Vela 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18

Pioneer: Tera Schumacher 27 assists, 15 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs; Aleena Zuniga 23 assists, 10 kills, 19 digs; Hailey Botello 6 kills, 21 digs, 1 block; Scarlet Verjel 13 kills, 6 aces, 1.5 blocks; Itzel Hernandez 11 kills, 1.5 blocks; Florencia Curiel 22 digs, 2 assists; Izabella Cano 2 aces, 13 digs, 4 kills

Vela: Not reported

Pioneer 29-3; 8-0

Sharyland High def. McAllen High 25-18, 25-21, 25-16

Sharyland: Kenisha Martinez 16 kills, 2 blocks; Kassandra De La Garza 10 kills, 13 assists; Pamela Pena 2 kills; Ashlyn Garcia 1 kill, 2 blocks; Kaitln Rodriguez 14 assists, 2 aces; Faith Arevalo 1 ace; Ava Garza 1 ace

McHi: Not reported

Sharyland 33-1, 8-0 in district; McHi 25-8, 5-3 in district

McAllen Memorial def. McAllen Rowe 25-23, 25-17, 25-13

Memorial: Amare Hernandez 8 kills 7 digs 7 aces; Leah Garcia 13 kills 2 blocks; Beliza Longoria 7 kills 6 digs; Kaitlyn Martin 4 kills; Gaby Torres 16 assists 6 digs; Ashley Garza 9 assists 3 aces 3 digs; Juliet Treviño 5 digs

Rowe: Hailey Gonzalez 8 kills; Mia Hernandez 8 digs; Aubry Castro 8 assists

Memorial: 6-2 in district; Rowe: 3-5

Harlingen South def. Donna High 25-15, 25-15, 25-10

South: Kamryn Castillo 2 kills; Ella Ramirrez 2 kills. 1 ace; Daniela Yzaguirre 1 kill; Malloree Mireles 8 kills, 1 ace; Reana Lopez 5 kills, 1 ace; Ariel Lopez 1 kill; Daniela Terron 3 aces; Kaytlynn Rodriguez 2 aces, four digs.

Harlingen South 7-1 in district; Donna High 1-7 in district

Grulla def. Port Isabel 25-19, 25-19, 25-16

Grulla: Fatima Morales 8 kills, 24 digs, 4 aces; Caroline Martinez 8 kills, 3 digs, 4 blocks; Johanna Escalante 3 kills, 7 digs 1 ace; Gizelle Barrera 1 kill, 13 digs, 7 aces, 8 assists; Elaine Castillo 1 kill, 7 digs, 1 block; Maylee Bermudez 1 kill, 7 digs, 8 assists; Alani Lopez 1 kill, 16 digs; Ava Brown 5 digs

Port Isabel: Not reported

Records: Not reported

Hidalgo def. Harmony 25-3,25-14,25-13

Krisel Hernandez 31 service points 3 aces 6 kills; Yasuri Castro 7 service points 2 aces 11 assists; Audrey De León 5 kills

Harmony: Not reported

Records: Not reported

IDEA Frontier def. Santa Rosa 25-14, 25-13, 25-14

Frontier: Alejandra Garza 13 kills 6 aces 9 digs; Danna Melo 4 kills, 9 aces, 10 digs; Naema Ala Torre 7 aces, 8 digs, 26 assists; Madison Matlock 3 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs; Alexa Villarreal 2 kills, 3 aces; Isabella Granado 3 aces, 18 digs

Santa Rosa: Not reported

Frontier: 14-5 overall, 6-1 in district

Idea Quest def Vanguard Pharr 25-13, 25-13, 25-13

Emily Hurtado 1 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace’ Chelsey Vela 6 kills, 2 blocks; Kayla Garza 8 kills, 17 digs, 1 ace. Nathalia Iglesias 5 7digs; Nathalie Ramirez 10 kills, 10 digs; Nalani Fernandez 3 kills, 7 digs; Ana Diaz 4 digs; Aleena Harris 1digs,

Vanguard: Not reported

Quest 6-1 in district

NON-DISTRICT

PSJA def. Laredo United 25-14, 25-14, 25-19

PSJA: Johanna Montelongo 13 Kills, 12 Digs. 1 Ace, 1 Block; Julianna Guajardo 13 Kills, 7 Digs, 4 Blocks; Mia Dominguez 8 Kills, 8 Digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Victoria Gonzalez 38 assists, 1 Ace, 6 digs; Karina Lucio 7 kills, 5 Blocks, 3 Aces, 1 Dig; Kamila Figueroa 3 Kill, 2 Blocks; Lexci Reyes 5 digs; Alexa Carranza 26 digs, 1 ace, 1 Kill

Laredo: Not reported

PSJA High 26-5 overall