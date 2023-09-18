Cowboys legends to help city with ‘surprise’ announcement for McAllen Holiday Parade

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The city of McAllen will be holding a news conference Tuesday to announce some surprises for this year’s McAllen Holiday Parade, and there will be some very special guests in attendance.

In a news release, the city announced that Dallas Cowboys legends Michael Irvin and Tony Hill will be at the McAllen International Airport for the news conference.

Irvin and Hill will help the city announce some holiday surprises for the 10th anniversary of the McAllen Holiday Parade.

There will also be a meet and greet with Irvin following the announcement for individuals who were able to get tickets, which are now unavailable.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the McAllen International Airport lobby.