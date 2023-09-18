Monte Alto brothers sentenced to prison mailing drugs to San Antonio

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The second half of a Monte Alto duo who were found to be shipping narcotics through the United States Postal Service has been sentenced to federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Jesus Manuel Castillo Jr., 28, has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 28, 2021, while his brother, 38-year-old Agustin Castillo, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2022 and subsequently sentenced to less than 4 years in federal prison.

According to the release, law enforcement identified two USPS packages Jesus Manuel Castillo Jr. shipped destined for San Antonio that each contained half a kilogram of meth in June 2020.

“At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence that Jesus Manuel Castillo Jr. was involved in transporting multiple packages of narcotics over the course of several months,” the release said.

An investigation revealed that Jesus Manuel Castillo Jr. would package, sell and transport methamphetamine and cocaine with his brother Agustin Castillo.

Law enforcement caught Jesus Manuel Castillo Jr. attempting to transport a package containing half a kilogram of cocaine destined for Florida in November 2020.

Jesus Manuel Castillo Jr., who was previously released on bond, was taken into custody following the Friday hearing where he’ll remain pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.