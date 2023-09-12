Progreso woman indicted for causing fatal Edcouch crash that killed three

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 27-year-old Progreso woman is set to be arraigned Wednesday after three of her passengers died when she failed to yield and was subsequently hit by a semi just north of Edcouch on Jan. 25.

Stephanie Aracely Diaz was indicted on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter for the deaths of Elias Galaves, 26, Gerardo Ibarra, 42, and Axel Jimenez, 22.

At 2:04 p.m., a black Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by a man was traveling on FM 1015 while a white Chevrolet Silverado driven by Diaz and occupied by Galaves, Ibarra and Jimenez was traveling on the same road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Diaz failed to yield and turned left in front of the tractor-trailer.

Diaz sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital while her three passengers died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured but was taken to a local hospital as part of his company’s procedures, according to a press release.

According to the indictment against Diaz, she was driving the Silverado while intoxicated with either “a controlled substance, a drug, a dangerous drug or a combination of two or more substances,” the indictment read.

Diaz remains jailed in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on $65,000 in bonds.