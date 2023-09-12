San Juan woman who struck, killed 19-year-old pleads guilty

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 37-year-old San Juan woman who pleaded guilty Monday to hitting and killing a 19-year-old woman in 2021 was given 10 years of community supervision.

Edith Yacibe Garza was charged with an accident involving death after she struck Ofelia Merlene Proa with her vehicle.

The incident occurred Oct. 2, 2021 after Proa had been in an argument with a witness who told troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety that she had walked westbound on the main roadway.

The witness continued to explain that she followed Proa down the road in her vehicle, attempting to convince Proa to step off the main roadway.

As The Monitor previously reported, Garza was approaching the area at the time in a gray Ford Edge but said she didn’t see Proa, who was still on the road at the time.

The impact was such that Proa was propelled into the air and landed in a grassy area north of Eldora Road.

Proa was later transferred to McAllen Medical Center where she died from her injuries at 6:11 a.m.

Garza turned herself in after seeing the crash on the news, and told police she didn’t stop to help Proa because she was scared from the crash and had also consumed alcoholic beverages earlier that night, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She also needs to pay a fine of $2,000 among other conditions of her community supervision period.