Only have a minute? Listen instead

Residents in the Rio Grande Valley have never forgotten those lost on 9/11.

To pay respect to those lost, remembrance ceremonies were held throughout the weekend in Edinburg, McAllen, Weslaco, Mission and Brownsville.

On Monday, the McAllen Police Department Honor Guard performed a three-volley salute at the McAllen Performing Arts Center during a Remembering 9/11 ceremony.

A total of 2,996 people died on Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists used hijacked airplanes to attack the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon. They also hijacked United Airlines Flight 93, but the passengers and crew fought them off before crashing in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

The number of people who died does not reflect those who died from illnesses contracted in the aftermath of the attacks.