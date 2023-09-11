Only have a minute? Listen instead
esidents in the Rio Grande Valley have never forgotten those lost on 9/11. R
To pay respect to those lost, remembrance ceremonies were held throughout the weekend in Edinburg, McAllen, Weslaco, Mission and
. Brownsville
On Monday, the McAllen Police Department Honor Guard performed a three-volley salute at the McAllen Performing Arts Center during a Remembering 9/11 ceremony.
A total of 2,996 people died on Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists used hijacked airplanes to attack the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon. They also hijacked United Airlines Flight 93, but the passengers and crew fought them off before crashing in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
The number of people who died does not reflect those who died from illnesses contracted in the aftermath of the attacks.
The McAllen Police Department Honor Guard performs a three-volley salute during a Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen firefighters lift a large flag before the start of the Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Vanguard Rembrandt Secondary students perform during the Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen firefighter Mario Sanchez prepares to lift a large flag before the start of the Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The American flag is seen reflected off a McAllen Fire Department truck during the Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The Nikki Rowe High School band performs during the Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
War veteran Frank Garza, left, stands during the three-volley salute during the Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sgt. Gaston Balli, of the McAllen Police Honor Guard, during the playing of “Taps” at the Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen firefighters salute during the Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Frank Albiar with VFW 8788 prepares to play “Taps” during the Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The Remembering 9/11 ceremony was held at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Police Honor Guard during the Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria during the Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])