McAllen man receives more than $1.5 million in bonds following fatal drunk driving crash

A 22-year-old McAllen man is accused of driving drunk and running a red light early Saturday morning in Edinburg before crashing into another vehicle and killing a 26-year-old woman. He was arraigned Sunday afternoon.

Juan Pablo Torres’ bond totaled $1,525,000 — $1 million for intoxication manslaughter, $500,000 for intoxication assault and $25,000 for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

In an initial news release, authorities said officers responded to the intersection of Trenton Road and Closner Boulevard at about 2:09 a.m. in reference to a major crash early Saturday morning.

Officials said the investigation revealed that the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado, later identified as Torres, drove past a red light at the intersection, and struck a white BMW passenger car.

Adrienne Ann Garza, the driver of the BMW, was transported to DHR Health, where she was pronounced dead. Her passenger was also transported to the hospital, but his condition remains unclear.

