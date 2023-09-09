McAllen man accused of killing woman in Edinburg while driving drunk

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 22-year-old McAllen man is accused of driving drunk and running a red light early Saturday morning in Edinburg before crashing into another vehicle and killing a 26-year-old woman.

In a news release, authorities said officers responded to the intersection of Trenton Road and Closner Boulevard at about 2:09 a.m. in reference to a major crash.

“Upon arrival, officers observed that a white Chevrolet Silverado had struck a white BMW passenger car,” the release stated. “Through the investigation, it was revealed that the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado disregarded the red light at the intersection and shortly thereafter struck the passenger car.”

That vehicle was driven by Adrienne Ann Garza, who was transported to DHR Health where she was pronounced dead. Her male passenger was also transported to the hospital. Authorities did not disclose the man’s condition in the news release.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, Juan Pablo Torres, was arrested and is suspected of drunk driving.

“A blood specimen was recovered through a search warrant,” the release stated. “This is an active investigation.”