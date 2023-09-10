LETTERS: Trump followers garner comment, Trump didn’t deploy drones

Only have a minute? Listen instead

President Bill Clinton lied about an adulterous affair and Republicans impeached him. Democrats agreed that Clinton’s behavior was despicable, but it did not merit impeachment.

Clinton damaged his reputation and embarrassed his family, but a great majority of Americans believed the affair was not a big deal. And if some Republicans concurred, it wouldn’t have surprised me.

Unfortunately for Clinton, the ever-present holier-than-thou legislators in the Senate relished the opportunity to damage the injured tiger even more, no matter the cost or the time. Other than making Clinton less charming and some lawyers richer, any good that the costly impeachment accomplished was minimal if not nothing.

But that’s what some Republicans do, it’s nothing new. When Barack Obama became president, America was financially in bad shape, but instead of Republicans helping Obama get “America the Beautiful” back on her feet, they made it more difficult. They aggravated Obama to no end — for eight long years! And they continued with President Joe Biden. It’s as if they believe this is what God intended them to do — aggravate, not legislate!

And now, a quarter of a century later, America is being aggravated by a former Republican president who was impeached twice and indicted four times for the serious crimes he committed. A greater number of crimes and more serious than those committed by Richard Nixon and Clinton combined. Like a nasty gnat he refuses to go away, getting into more trouble along the way, and Clinton-era Republicans are nowhere to be found. They seem to have morphed into cowardly little creatures who whimper silently at the mention of Trump’s name.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, for example, boldly declared that Trump was not fit to be president, that he was a pathological liar, a narcissist, a con-artist and a race-baiting bigot. And they were right! Millions of Americans agreed with them! But when Trump became president, these two wimps made a 180-degree turnaround and supported Trump’s every move to destroy democracy. And the only reason Trump wanted to destroy democracy was to stay in power and save his own narcissistic big butt!

And the Magoo crowd — I mean the MAGA crowd — is like, “He’s our guy, he’s done nothing wrong.” This after Trump blatantly committed his crimes right under their noses!

So, what do we have here? Legislators who have been infected with a disease that gobbles up healthy brain cells and turns them into putty.

Hoo-boy — what a loony world we live in. Brilliant minds everywhere but only a very few venture into politics, and it’s not difficult understanding why.

Italo J. Zarate

Brownsville

Trump didn’t deploy drones

The letter of Aug. 9 from Kimball Shinkoskey against Donald Trump deserves a one simple reminder:, President Trump was not the president who used American drones to kill American-born citizens according to report from Reuters on July 18, 2012.

Reports go on to mention that these barbaric actions prompted a lawsuit from the ACLU against that administration.

One-sided reporting always harms Americans. It destroys authentic democracy.

Imelda Coronado

Mission

