Donna man ejected, killed in Alamo crash Saturday night

A Donna man who was ejected during a one-vehicle crash Saturday night is suspected of driving drunk, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Mateo Alonso Cruz, 31, died from his injuries at the scene, according to a DPS news release.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:02 p.m. Saturday on Military Road, west of Valley View Road, south of Alamo in Hidalgo County.

DPS said that based on its preliminary investigation, a black 2004 GMC Envoy was traveling westbound on Military Road but failed to drive in a single lane as it approached a curve west of Valley View Road.

The GMC, occupied only by Cruz, struck a canal barrier, where he was ejected and landed inside a shallow canal; the vehicle was airborne and landed on its top in a nearby field, DPS said.

The agency continues to investigate the fatal crash, and noted that beer bottles were located at the scene and the GMC had a strong odor of alcohol.