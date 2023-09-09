Home Local News Photo Gallery: Tony Trejo Stampede XC Invitational Local NewsMediaPhotoRGVSportsPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorTrack & FieldValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Tony Trejo Stampede XC Invitational By Delcia Lopez - September 9, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Teams from across the RGV prepare for the Tony Trejo Stampede XC Invitational at Springfest Park Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal crosses the finish line during the Tony Trejo Stampede XC Invitational at Spring Fest Park Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) La Feria’s Armando Morales leads the pack in the Tony Trejo Stampede XC Invitational at Spring Fest Park Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Twenty one teams from across the RGV, including three of the RGVCCA’s top 10 girls team and five of the boys top 10 teams compete in the Tony Trejo Stampede XC Invitational at Spring Fest Park Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) The start of the girl’s race during the Tony Trejo Stampede XC Invitational at Spring Fest Park Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal, left, and Laredo Nixon competitor during the Tony Trejo Stampede XC Invitational at Spring Fest Park Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Twenty one teams from across the RGV, including three of the RGVCCA’s top 10 girls team and five of the boys top 10 teams compete in the Tony Trejo Stampede XC Invitational at Spring Fest Park Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tick-infested dog’s death lands Mercedes man with animal cruelty charge Man who lured Rio Grande City teen to his death convicted of tampering Autopsy concludes Mission woman killed by gunshot or asphyxiation McAllen man accused of killing woman in Edinburg while driving drunk Weslaco storms past Edinburg