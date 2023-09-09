Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Pioneer nearly flawless in sweep of Memorial RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning StarVolleyball Photo Gallery: Pioneer nearly flawless in sweep of Memorial By Delcia Lopez - September 9, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Sharyland Pioneer’s Tera Schumacher hits against McAllen Memorials’ Beliza Logoria, left, and Kaitlyn Martin, right, during a game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kaitlyn Martin, right, at the net against Sharyland Pioneer’s Itzel Hernandez, left, during a game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez, left, and Juliet Trevino, right, watch a ball sail inbounds during a game against Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Scarlet Verjel, left, and teammates celebrate a point against McAllen Memorial at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia, left, hits against Sharyland Pioneer’s Itzel Hernandez during a game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia, right, hits against Sharyland Pioneer’s Tera Schumacher, left, during a game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Itzel Hernandez celebrates a point against McAllen Memorial at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Tera Schumacher, right, hits against McAllen Memorials’ Beliza Logoria, left, during a game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez, right, hits against Sharyland Pioneer’s Aleena Zuniga, left, during a game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Tony Trejo Stampede XC Invitational Tick-infested dog’s death lands Mercedes man with animal cruelty charge Man who lured Rio Grande City teen to his death convicted of tampering Autopsy concludes Mission woman killed by gunshot or asphyxiation McAllen man accused of killing woman in Edinburg while driving drunk