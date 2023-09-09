Sharyland Pioneer’s Tera Schumacher hits against McAllen Memorials’ Beliza Logoria, left, and Kaitlyn Martin, right, during a game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Kaitlyn Martin, right, at the net against Sharyland Pioneer’s Itzel Hernandez, left, during a game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez, left, and Juliet Trevino, right, watch a ball sail inbounds during a game against Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Scarlet Verjel, left, and teammates celebrate a point against McAllen Memorial at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia, left, hits against Sharyland Pioneer’s Itzel Hernandez during a game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia, right, hits against Sharyland Pioneer’s Tera Schumacher, left, during a game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Itzel Hernandez celebrates a point against McAllen Memorial at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Tera Schumacher, right, hits against McAllen Memorials’ Beliza Logoria, left, during a game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez, right, hits against Sharyland Pioneer’s Aleena Zuniga, left, during a game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Saturday, September 9, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

