Two Valley women to be inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Governor’s Commission for Women announced eight women selected to be inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame, including two women from the Rio Grande Valley.

The governor’s office shared a news release announcing the eight women who will be recognized for their “outstanding achievement in their fields and for changing the course of Texas history.”

Among those outstanding women are Val LaMantia and Elizabeth Suarez, who are being recognized for their business leadership and public service to the community.

The announcement lauded LaMantia for her business leadership “as owner and managing partner of a beverage distribution company, her service to the McAllen community, and her role as a founding member of the STARS Scholarship Fund, furthering education for nearly 20,000 students in South and West Texas.”

Suarez was recognized for “her journey of service and leadership in municipal government, forging regional ground and air connectivity for a seamless domestic and international transportation network supporting economic expansion in McAllen and across the Rio Grande Valley and Texas.”

Also being honored by Abbott and the Governor’s Commission for Women are Leta Andrews, Mary Horn, Opal Lee, Lavinia Masters, Antonietta Quigg and Charlotte Sharp.

“The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates remarkable Texas women not only for their individual achievements but also for their contributions to building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow,” Abbott said in a news release. “I am honored to welcome these accomplished women as inductees.”

The women were nominated by Texas residents.

“Nominated by their fellow Texans, they have excelled in business, community service, philanthropy, public service, science, sports, and more. What unites them is the difference they have made for others.” he continued. “Women of vision, tenacity, and generosity, they are an inspiration for the next generation of leaders who will follow them. Cecilia and I thank these distinguished honorees for their enduring contributions to the future of this great state.”