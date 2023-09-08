Valley commemorating 9/11 with walks, ruck and remembrance ceremonies

Only have a minute? Listen instead

They haven’t forgotten.

Rio Grande Valley cities and the business community are once again planning 9/11 commemoration ceremonies, this time for the 22nd anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, and the crashes at the Pentagon and of United Airlines Flight 93 in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

In total, 2,996 people died that day in 2001, a number which does not reflect those who’ve died from illnesses contracted as a direct result of the attacks. That day also changed politics and policy as well as the American consciousness.

For the Rio Grande Valley, a community with a significant law enforcement presence both on the local and federal levels, remembering Sept. 11 is a matter of honoring the civilians and first responders who were killed, and recognizing those who still serve and protect.

The following are the commemorative events being hosted by local cities, agencies and businesses to continue memorializing 9/11.

SATURDAY

The city of Edinburg will be hosting its third annual 9/11 Remembrance Run/Walk to honor the first responders who died during the attack on the World Trade Center.

The race which kicks off at the Edinburg fire station, located at 212 W. Mclntyre St. in Edinburg, will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday followed by an honorary walk that will begin at 9:11 a.m. and which will total 911 steps.

This year the event will feature the inaugural “Shawn Snider First Responder Award” that will be given to the initial first responder to cross the finish line, in honor of the longtime fire chief who died this year.

For more information about the event, call (956) 381-563.

The city of Weslaco will also be hosting a run to commemorate those fallen heroes at their 9/11 Memorial 5K Run/ Walk.

The run will kick off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Harlon Block Sports Complex, which is located at 1020 W. 18th St. in Weslaco.

The kid’s run will kick off at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 5K beginning at 7:45 a.m.

SUNDAY

The 5X5 Brewing Co. will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial Ruck. A ruck is when one hikes for many miles while carrying 50-plus pounds in a backpack to simulate carrying military gear.

The event will feature a guest speaker, Army veteran and retired New York Police Department officer Gus Cabarcas, who was among the first responders in the 9/11 attack.

It kicks off at 7 a.m. Sunday at the brewery, which is located at 801 Bryan Road, Ste. 174 in Mission, with a safety briefing. Attendees will walk from the brewery to the McAllen War Memorial.

Once the ruck is completed transportation will be provided to return to 5X5 Brewing Co.

MONDAY

U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities in Brownsville and Edinburg will be hosting their 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday.

The Brownsville ceremony will take place at 7:40 a.m. at the Veterans International Bridge, located at 3300 S. Expressway 77/83 inside Room A151 in Brownsville.

The Edinburg ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Rio Grande Valley Sector headquarters located at 4400 S. Expressway 281 in Edinburg. The event will take place in front of the main two-story building.

The McAllen Veterans War Memorial Committee will also be hosting a 9/11 ceremony on Monday at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the center, which is located at 801 Convention Center Blvd. in McAllen.