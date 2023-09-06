Donna school district names new police chief

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Donna school district police chief Domingo Aguirre was officially sworn into his position at a ceremony in August.

Aguirre has served in law enforcement for almost 16 years, a release from the district said, starting as an Alamo Police Department officer before joining the Donna school district police force in 2011.

The release says that he’s held posts at the department that include officer, field training officer, sergeant, administrative sergeant and interim police chief.

Aguirre thanked his family, God and his department’s employees, indicating his approach to the role would be collaborative with other law enforcement entities.

“Our kids deserve the best,” he said in the release. “Our enrollment is close to going over 13,500 kids and whatever resource we need to protect them, we’re going to find it. Donna ISD might not have it, but maybe Donna PD does, maybe the sheriff’s office or Weslaco does; but working together we can provide a safe environment for our kids. At the same time, I’m humbled and I just can’t wait to serve our community, our parents and our kids.”

According to the release, as interim, Aguirre helped establish more special response resources, coordinated the department’s relocation and worked to meet new safety measures set by the Texas Education Agency.

“Under his leadership, the district successfully sought funding to purchase ballistic shields and bullet proof vests for all officers,” it reads. “He also strengthened collaborations with neighboring law enforcement agencies, which have resulted in extensive SWAT and active shooter trainings between the agencies.”

Superintendent Angela Dominguez expressed her faith in the department’s new permanent chief.

“Chief Aguirre, I want to commend you for the work that you’ve done as our Interim Chief of Police all last school year,” she said in the release. “In the context of what’s been happening in public schools and across our country, it has been a very big challenge dealing with law enforcement, school safety, and the challenges that we’ve received in terms of state mandates.

“But, first and foremost, it’s about the safety of our children and our staff. Working with Chief Aguirre over the last year, I’ve seen him demonstrate such high levels of leadership for our police department and I know he will continue to do so at the highest capacity.”