McAllen ISD school board president appointed by Gov. Abbott to Southern Regional Education Board

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed McAllen school board president Debbie Crane Aliseda to the Southern Regional Education Board, or SREB.

Aliseda, who has served on the McAllen school district board of trustees for seven years, will work with the SREB to improve public education from early childhood to doctoral education. Her term with the SREB is set to expire on June 30, 2027.

She is currently a bookkeeper for Jones & Crane Law Firm and has served as a board member for the McAllen Economic Development Committee, the McAllen Education Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club of McAllen, Inc., the International Science Museum of Arts and Science, and the RGV Palm High School Theatre Awards and Scholarships.

Additionally, Aliseda is an advisory board member for the Scott Crane McAllen Marathon and the McAllen Kids Marathon. She is also a board member of the Junior League of McAllen and a grade level advisory board member for the National Charity League.

As a lifelong resident of McAllen, Aliseda graduated from McAllen High School before attending The University of Texas at Austin.