Attention ghouls and goblins: With October around the corner it’s time to get into that spooky season spirit with your favorite Halloween decorations, scary movies and costumes.

Whether it is dressing up as Barbie, Blue Beetle, Spider-Man or Spider-Woman, or even going back to the classic horror villains like Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Chucky or Ghostface, Halloween gives people the opportunity to dress up as their favorite pop culture reference.

If you’re looking for a place to find the perfect Halloween fit here’s where you can find Spirit Halloween stores in the Rio Grande Valley.

For those in the McAllen area, there are two locations this year around with one at 2901 N. 10th St. If that one is too far, one can always visit the second location at 1801 S. 10th St. in McAllen.

Other locations include the Spirit Halloween located at 1025 N. Texas Blvd. Suite 9 in Weslaco.

There is plenty of spooky spirit to go around in the Lower Valley, where you can visit the store in Harlingen at 1106 S. Expressway 83.

In Brownsville, you can scare up a good time at the Spirit Halloween store at 2436 Pablo Kisel Blvd.

All locations are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.