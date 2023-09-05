Mexican man arrested for hauling 120 pounds of cocaine and meth

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Mexican man was arrested Friday at the Hidalgo port of entry after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found he was hauling nearly 95 pounds of cocaine and almost 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

Christian Arath Garcia-De La Garza was arrested for cocaine and methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, according to a criminal complaint.

On Friday, Sept. 1, Garcia tried to cross the Hidalgo port of entry to enter the U.S. in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox. He had a valid Border Crossing Card and was referred to secondary inspection.

That’s when officers found inside the vehicle 38 bundles of a substance that tested positive for cocaine.

However, that wasn’t everything CBP officers found inside the vehicle.

“Additionally, 12 bundles of a substance that field-tested positive for the properties and characteristics of methamphetamine were located within the vehicle,” the complaint said.

The cocaine was slightly more than 94 pounds and nearly 28 pounds for the methamphetamine.

During an interview with investigators, Garcia stated he knew he was carrying drugs with him and added that they were meant to be transported to somewhere in Hidalgo County.

Garcia said he was to be paid more than $500 once he returned to Mexico after successfully transporting the drugs.

Garcia is set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis on Thursday afternoon for his preliminary examination and detention hearing.