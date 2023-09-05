Home Local News Photo Gallery: Vaqueros 3-1 over TAMUCC in front of third-largest crowd in... Local NewsMediaPhotoRGVSportsPublicationsThe MonitorUTRGV VaquerosVolleyball Photo Gallery: Vaqueros 3-1 over TAMUCC in front of third-largest crowd in program history By Delcia Lopez - September 5, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Nadine Zech, right, hits against Texas A&M Corpus Christi Rylee Achtzehn, left, during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Edinburg. (25-23, 15-25, 25-23, 26-24) (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Kiaraliz Perez, right, and Isa Bento, left, attempt a save against Texas A&M Corpus Christi during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Luanna Emiliano, back, hits against Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s Kyndal Payne, front, during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s Leah Stolfus, left, hits against Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Margherita Giani, right, during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s IIana De Assis, top, with a hit against Texas A&M Corpus Christi during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Natalie Reyes, Brooke Box,Madi Spencer, Ingridy Foltran, Roslyn Guerra, Jasmine Allen, Giovana Ribeiro, Isa Bento, Julia Abramo Rocha, and Elise Fourt jump with joy after their win against Texas A&M Corpus Christi during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Edinburg. UTRGV defeats Texas A&M Corpus Christi in front of a 1,704 crowd-the third-best in program history.(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Perris Key, right, hits against Texas A&M Corpus Chjristi’s Kyndal Payne, left, during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Perris Key, middle , hits against Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s Tori Arrington, left, and Leah Stolfus, right during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Nadine Zech takes a tumble trying to save a ball against Texas A&M Corpus Christi during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Galley: Sharyland High defeats McAllen Memorial in 3 sets RGV’s renowned fashion designer announces engagement to Broadway actor Ex-Starr County attorney Canales pleads guilty to extortion charge San Benito school board closes committee meetings San Benito school board to consider superintendent’s contract