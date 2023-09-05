Home RGVSports High School Photo Galley: Sharyland High defeats McAllen Memorial in 3 sets RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoVolleyball Photo Galley: Sharyland High defeats McAllen Memorial in 3 sets By Joel Martinez - September 5, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Sharyland High’s Ashlyn Garcia (10) hits at the net against McAllen Memorial in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kaitlyn Martin (18) smiles as the team celebrates a point against Sharyland High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Gabby Torres (1) sets the ball in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High head volleyball coach Raul Castillo gives direction in a game against McAllen Memorial at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia (13) and Kaitlyn Martin (18) defend the net in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kenisha Martinez (8) celebrates a point against McAllen Memorial in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kassandra de la Garza (6) sets the ball at the net against McAllen Memorial in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kenisha Martinez (8) defends the net against a hit by McAllen Memorial’s Danara Cardenas (9) in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Valeria Hernandez (13) and Kenisha Martinez (8) defend the net in a game against McAllen Memorial at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kassandra de la Garza (6) celebrates a point against McAllen Memorial in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Barbara Pena (7) sends the ball across the net in a game against McAllen Memorial at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial head volleyball coach Ashley Doffing gives direction in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Valeria Hernandez (13) defends the net in a game against McAllen Memorial at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Ashley Garza (5) reacts to a hit in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Vaqueros 3-1 over TAMUCC in front of a third-largest crowd in program history RGV Vipers release 23-24 G League schedule RGVSports.com Top 10 Poll – 9/5/23 RGVSports.com Athletes of the Week – 09/04/23 Photo Gallery: UTRGV men’s soccer run past Texas A&M-San Antonio 5-0