Sharyland High’s Ashlyn Garcia (10) hits at the net against McAllen Memorial in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Kaitlyn Martin (18) smiles as the team celebrates a point against Sharyland High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Gabby Torres (1) sets the ball in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High head volleyball coach Raul Castillo gives direction in a game against McAllen Memorial at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia (13) and Kaitlyn Martin (18) defend the net in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Kenisha Martinez (8) celebrates a point against McAllen Memorial in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Kassandra de la Garza (6) sets the ball at the net against McAllen Memorial in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Kenisha Martinez (8) defends the net against a hit by McAllen Memorial’s Danara Cardenas (9) in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Valeria Hernandez (13) and Kenisha Martinez (8) defend the net in a game against McAllen Memorial at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Kassandra de la Garza (6) celebrates a point against McAllen Memorial in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Barbara Pena (7) sends the ball across the net in a game against McAllen Memorial at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial head volleyball coach Ashley Doffing gives direction in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Valeria Hernandez (13) defends the net in a game against McAllen Memorial at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Ashley Garza (5) reacts to a hit in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

