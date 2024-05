RGV HS Softball Scores and Schedule – Area

Class 6A

PSJA High (25-5-1) vs. SA O’Connor (20-11)

One-game: 6 p.m. Thursday at San Diego

La Joya High (23-3) vs. SA Harlan (24-6)

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at La Joya

Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Northisde #2

Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday at Robstown

Weslaco High (27-4) vs. SA Holmes (18-9-1)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday in Zapata

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday in Zapata

Game 3: 7 p.m. Friday in Zapata

Harlingen High (20-13) vs. SA Brennan (24-5)

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Beeville

Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday in Beeville

Game 3: 11 a.m. Saturday in Beeville

Class 5A

La Joya Palmview (24-8) vs. Sharyland Pioneer (23-8-1)

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer

Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Palmview

Game 3: 6 p.m. Saturday at Palmview

Harlingen South (27-2) vs. Victoria East (17-18-1)

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday in San Diego

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday in San Diego

Game 3: 30 mins after if needed

PSJA North (19-13) vs. CC Carroll (25–7-3)

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at PSJA North

Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday at Cabaniss

Game 3: 30 mins after Game 2 if needed

Brownsville Lopez (25-2) vs. CC Veterans Memorial (24-8)

Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cabaniss

Game 2: 5:30 p.m. Friday at Brownsville Lopez

Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday at Cabaniss

Class 3A

CC London vs. IDEA Quest

One-game: London 17, Quest 0

Santa Rosa vs. Santa Gertrudis

Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday in Raymondville

Game 2: 30 mins after if needed

Game 3: Friday, 6 p.m. if needed

San Diego vs. Rio Hondo

Game 1: 6 p.m Thursday at Grulla

Game 2: 5:30 p.m. Friday at Grulla

Game 3: 30 mins after G2 if needed

Lyford vs. Hebbronville

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rio Grande City

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Rio Grande City

Game 3: 11 a.m. Saturday at Rio Grande City

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings