Edinburg man indicted in June altercation-turned-murder

A 34-year-old Edinburg man who shot and killed a man following an early morning “physical altercation” in June has been indicted.

Antonio Garcia is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on the indictment that charges him with murder and possession of cocaine. He faces a separate misdemeanor complaint for possession of marijuana that is related to the allegations.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garcia after responding to the 6700 block of Argentine Road in rural Edinburg at around 3:05 a.m. on June 8.

When deputies arrived, they found 50-year-old Agustin Anguiano Vega leaning up against a Chevrolet pickup truck where he had died. Garcia was also standing by the vehicle and told deputies he shot the man after the two were in the “physical altercation.”

Investigators recovered a black handgun that was allegedly used in the shooting from the kitchen table of the residence and collected evidence “related to the shooting” during a search of the property. They also found “illegal drugs inside Garza’s black Chevrolet truck.”

“Investigators spoke with the witness who stated she had seen the two men standing near each other and then heard gunshots,” a news release stated. “She saw Agustin Vega had been shot and Garza ran inside the house holding a handgun.”

Garza bailed out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on July 11 on a total of $256,000 in bonds.