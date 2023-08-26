Body found in vehicle submerged underwater in rural Donna

Only have a minute? Listen instead

An investigation is underway into the death of a still-unidentified person whose body was found in a vehicle that was submerged in a rural Donna canal Friday morning.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release via Facebook that deputies were dispatched to a canal bank in the vicinity of Mile 3 North and Farm-to-Market Road 493 about a vehicle underwater.

Fire departments and divers from Donna and Weslaco were also on the scene to help recover a person described only as “a male subject” inside the vehicle, which also hasn’t been described.

Sheriff’s investigators “processed the scene and are currently working to identify the deceased individual.”

Justice of the Peace Jesus Morales ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Until then, authorities are asking for information that may help in the investigation to be shared by calling the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114, or make an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office Crime Stoppers tip line at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).