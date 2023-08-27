TSTC alumnus thrives in career, returns to HVAC program for second degree

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — With the rising demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning technicians in Texas, Texas State Technical College alumnus Sadrik-Joe Trevino recently returned to TSTC’s HVAC Technology program to add an associate degree to his credentials.

Last year the Harlingen resident graduated with a certificate of completion in HVAC Technician from TSTC and went to work as a full-time systems specialist with Climatec in McAllen, where he has been assisting senior technicians to produce top-notch work to satisfy client needs.

“I felt that pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree would give me better opportunities for job growth at Climatec,” he said. “It was a great decision, and recently I earned that degree at TSTC’s summer 2023 commencement ceremony.”

Trevino said the company culture at Climatec makes his job rewarding.

“I work in commercial and industrial environments doing troubleshooting, programming and preventative maintenance with building automation systems at area hospitals, high schools and some government agencies across the Rio Grande Valley,” he said. “My teammates help me to learn the work better.”

He added that HVAC technicians are heroes to some customers.

“Recently we worked on some air conditioning units at a local school,” he said. “Two teachers expressed their gratitude for helping to cool their classrooms.”

Eleno Lopez, group operations manager at Climatec, said Trevino has demonstrated a willingness to learn.

“Sadrik does an excellent job by assisting at assigned jobs that are given to him by senior technicians to complete the assigned tasks,” he said.

Trevino credits his success to his program experience at TSTC.

“The hands-on training and labs in the HVAC Technology program made all the difference for my career success,” he said. “The instructors also have been flexible with me because I work during the day. They wanted to make sure my education wasn’t lacking.”

Billy Weaver, a TSTC HVAC instructor, said Trevino has been an excellent student and mentor to other students.

“Sadrik set a great example by taking an extra step to show his peers what he learned at job sites while he furthered his education,” Weaver said. “The more education and training an HVAC technician can get, the better it is for their career.”

In Texas, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers can earn an average annual salary of $48,720, according to onetonline.org, which forecast the number of such positions in the state to grow by 21% from 2020 to 2030.

Registration for the fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.