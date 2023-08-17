Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — Mayors from the Valley’s 47 cities gathered at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg on Thursday for an RGV Economic Summit. There, they made public their commitment to work collaboratively toward one common goal — the economic development and prosperity of the entire region.

And joining local leaders in that commitment — which was immortalized in a resolution signed by all the Valley’s mayors, was Gov. Greg Abbott, who traveled here Thursday to endorse the regional alliance, which he called “the future of Texas.”



