Harlingen man arrested following gunshots

HARLINGEN — A judge ordered a 23-year-old Harlingen man held on a total of $31,500 bail after charging him with drugs and gun violations following gunshots.

The judge ordered Carlos Martinez held on $25,000 for possession of a controlled substance, $2,500 for possession of marijuana and $4,000 for unlawfully carrying a weapon, Harlingen police officials stated in a press release.

At about 1:06 a.m. Aug. 13, officers were called to the 1600 block of Sam Houston Drive following gunshots in the area, officials stated.

At the scene, bystanders pointed to Martinez, they stated.

Officers arrested Martinez after finding a controlled substance, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a gun in his possession, officials stated.