Tom Landry Stadium settlement saves Mission CISD 15% in budget cuts

A $1.75 million settlement from a lawsuit over Mission CISD’s long-beleaguered Tom Landry Stadium renovation has saved the district from cutting 15% from campus and department budgets.

The district anticipated receiving the funds, but it didn’t necessarily anticipate receiving them as fast as it did.

“And remember, we wanted to be cautious, and I told you at least by the middle of the year,” Superintendent Carol G. Perez told trustees at a meeting last month. “Because we did not know when these reimbursements were gonna come in.”

News that the funds had come in was met by enthusiasm and a round of applause.

“By restoring the 15% local budget cuts from campus and department budgets, we reaffirm our commitment to providing an unparalleled educational experience and empowering our community of learners to thrive — and all of our staff,” Perez said.

According to Perez, administration was expected to present a budget amendment on that front this month.

The district expects $311,011 to go toward campus allocations and $1,273,672 to go toward department allocations.

Mission CISD sued McAllen contractor Holchemont and subcontractor Sturdisteel in 2022, claiming their work on the stadium was late and defective.

The businesses initially denied those allegations. At one point early this year Holchemont filed a counterclaim against the district alleging breach of contract and failure to pay money due and a cross-claim against Sturdisteel alleging breach of contract, breach of warranty and indemnity.

Sturdisteel later filed action against a subcontractor.

In April, however, the case went to a mediator and was settled.

A judge dismissed the case in July.

Tom Landry Stadium officially reopened late last year after significant delays.