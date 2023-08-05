Only have a minute? Listen instead

The projector glows from a distance, beaming light into the night sky at the silver screen before you, and movie magic fills the evening air.

That’s been the atmosphere at the WesMer Drive-In theater in Mercedes for 73 years, and nothing has been able to replace that experience for Rio Grande Valley residents who after all these years still consider the classic movie-going venue an attractive option for date nights, family nights, or just any night out for fun.

This summer marked another milestone in a career of milestones for the drive-in theater located in the heart of the Valley, and although the COVID-19 pandemic and streaming services pose challenges, Hector and Lydia Garza who operate WesMer say that people keep showing.

And Hector and Lydia have no reason to believe that’ll change anytime soon.